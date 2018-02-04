EFF president Julius Malema has requested that the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on February 22 be held through a secret ballot.

In a letter addressed to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete‚ Malema argues that a secret ballot will help “protect the integrity of the result of the vote‚ security and livelihood of MPs”.

Malema cites what he claims to be various incidents of intimidation which have “added to the already toxified atmosphere caused by those who have in the past seek [sic] to prevent the removal of Mr Zuma‚ mainly for corrupt motives” to justify his call for a secret ballot.