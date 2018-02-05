ANC official suspended for beating woman

The ANC in Johannesburg has suspended a branch secretary who was captured on camera assaulting a woman during a protest outside Luthuli House on Monday.

The man also handed himself over at a Johannesburg police station, police minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted.

“We had a regional meeting and decided that Thabiso Setona be suspended with immediate effect. He has also handed himself to the police at the Johannesburg Central police station‚” said Johannesburg regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.

The Joburg ANC earlier condemned Setona’s conduct and said his behaviour “does not subscribe to the notion of people violently assaulting those who hold contrasting political views”.