ANC official suspended for beating woman
The ANC in Johannesburg has suspended a branch secretary who was captured on camera assaulting a woman during a protest outside Luthuli House on Monday.
The man also handed himself over at a Johannesburg police station, police minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted.
“We had a regional meeting and decided that Thabiso Setona be suspended with immediate effect. He has also handed himself to the police at the Johannesburg Central police station‚” said Johannesburg regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.
The Joburg ANC earlier condemned Setona’s conduct and said his behaviour “does not subscribe to the notion of people violently assaulting those who hold contrasting political views”.
The region added: “Thabiso Setona’s acts do not represent what the African National Congress stands for‚ and as a consequence of his revolting behaviour‚ he will face a disciplinary process hastily.”
An elderly woman was brutally assaulted on Monday, February 5 2018 when the BLF led a march to Luthuli House to demand that the ANC allow President Jacob Zuma to finish his term as state president...
Clashes broke out outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday when a van carrying a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia were attacked as the vehicle approached the main entrance of the building.
The BLF group got more than they bargained for when they were assaulted by ANC supporters‚ using fists‚ rocks and sjamboks and chanting songs critical of President Jacob Zuma.
The man seen on the images and footage kicking a woman handed himself over to the police - while police were set to get him. He is being processed at JHB Police Station.— Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 5, 2018
We call on people who know and have contacts of the survivor of his abusive uncultured self to assist us. pic.twitter.com/3AzWk9TANS
It took a heavy police contingent to separate the ANC and BLF supporters.
ANC supporters came out in their numbers on Monday to counter a "Hands off Jacob Zuma" protest‚ led by BLF and other organisations.
A video showing Setona attacking a woman who was already on the ground was captured by TimesLIVE.
