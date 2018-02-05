ANC to meet on Wednesday to decide Zuma's SONA fate

The ANC national working committee (NWC) has decided that a special national executive committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, a day before President Jacob Zuma delivers his final statement of the nation address.

The NWC held a meeting at Luthuli House on Monday after the ANC's top six officials met with Zuma in Pretoria on Sunday night where they asked him to resign.

However, Zuma declined to do this asking what has he done wrong.

The NWC is the highest decision making body between conferences.

The ANC in a statement on Monday night said that among the issues to be discussed were preparations for the Sona and a report back from the NWC “on matters mandated to it, including management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament”.

The NEC had mandated the top six officials to meet with Zuma to urge him to resign as state president. This was reaffirmed by the NWC at a meeting last week.

If the ANC decides to use parliamentary processes to remove Zuma these include a motion of no confidence or impeachment.

The EFF has already tabled a motion of no confidence against Zuma, which will be heard on February 22. Zuma has survived seven motions of no confidence since he took office.