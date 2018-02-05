Bad nurses and doctors will be named and shamed by the Economic Freedom Fighters as the red berets make the state of public healthcare in South Africa a focus area of 2018‚ the opposition party said on Monday.

"We shall attend to each and every clinic and hospital in our country to ensure that there are facilities‚ skilled staff‚ medicine‚ and a caring environment that treats our people with dignity‚" the EFF said in a statement after a strategy planning session over the weekend.

"We resolve to establish a public healthcare office that will receive daily complaints from our people. We shall ensure to respond to all complaints received in a space of 48 hours.

"We shall expose all public health institutions that are in a bad condition. We shall name and shame nurses‚ doctors and all health practitioners who are involved in negligence‚ corruption‚ and humiliation of our people."

The EFF said its decision was motivated by collapsing infrastructure and inadequate staffing in the public health sector.