Lobby group Future South Africa has called on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that President Jacob Zuma does not deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In an open letter to the country’s deputy president‚ Future SA implores Ramaphosa “to do what is in the interest of the over 55-million people residing in our country” and not let Zuma deliver SONA‚ scheduled to take place on Thursday in parliament.

The letter describes Zuma as a poor leader‚ who has been “dogged by scandal after scandal”‚ has “flouted the Constitution” and “lacks the credibility and integrity” to lead South Africa.