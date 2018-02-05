Politics

EFF takes dim view on new Eskom board's links with Ramaphosa

05 February 2018 - 14:17 By Theto Mahlakoana
Julius Malema questioned the appointment of former MTN GCEO Sifiso Dabengwa to the board given his 'extremely close relationship' with Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has voiced doubts over the newly appointed Eskom board‚ discrediting some of its members‚ including the chairman‚ Jabu Mabuza.

The party’s leader‚ Julius Malema‚ said on Monday that they were opposed to the capture of the state in general and would not be selective in interrogating the relationship between the new board members and government leaders‚ including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Eskom was identified as one of the institutions that oiled the Gupta machine by irregularly awarding contracts to the controversial Gupta family‚ which has been linked to President Jacob Zuma.

Malema said while the party respected Mabuza’s business expertise‚ his proximity to the wealthy Rupert family was "problematic".

Malema told reporters that the employment of Mabuza’s son as a personal assistant to businessman Johan Rupert was concerning.

He further questioned the appointment of former MTN GCEO Sifiso Dabengwa to the board given his “extremely close relationship” with Ramaphosa.

The recent board of Eskom has people who should be closely monitored … Sifiso Ndebengwa’s problem is because of the proximity to Ramaphosa and it is not correct that the first appointments (since Ramaphosa became ANC president)‚ should be so close to him
Julius Malema

He also flagged Imperial Holdings CEO Mark Lamberti as being unfit to sit on the Eskom board due to racism claims by a former employee who claimed in a court application that she was overlooked for a promotion due to her race.

The EFF was reporting back on its weekend meeting that will set the tone for the party’s activities for the year.

The party has set its sights on the country’s overburdened public healthcare system.

They committed to tackling the challenges faced by South Africans who made use of the “overwhelmed” health system that needed more resources to cater to the public.

Malema took a dig at Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi‚ saying he had failed to lead the department which had “collapsed”.

Malema said the party would stage pickets at public clinics and hospitals and send their members to facilities to test the quality of service.

“We are going to be there on the ground. Branches must take pictures of nurses and doctors and anyone who is not cooperating and we will name and shame those people.”

- BusinessLIVE

