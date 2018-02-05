I'm with De Lille: Khoza and Mazibuko back Cape Town mayor

As Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille enters the ring to fight for her political life‚ she can count on two esteemed politicians being in her corner.

Lindiwe Mazibuko‚ former parliamentary leader of the DA‚ and Makhosi Khoza‚ former ANC parliamentarian‚ have come out in support of the embattled mayor.

Mazibuko tweeted on Sunday: "I am sick of people describing @PatriciaDeLille as 'power drunk' as if this empty accusation can be legitimized by repetition. A black woman's ambition is not a crime. A black woman exercising power in elected office is not an aberration. We see you & your dog whistle politics."