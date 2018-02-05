Politics

I'm with De Lille: Khoza and Mazibuko back Cape Town mayor

05 February 2018 - 08:39 By Nashira Davids
DA's former parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko. File photo
DA's former parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko. File photo
Image: Picture: GALLO IMAGES

As Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille enters the ring to fight for her political life‚ she can count on two esteemed politicians being in her corner.

Lindiwe Mazibuko‚ former parliamentary leader of the DA‚ and Makhosi Khoza‚ former ANC parliamentarian‚ have come out in support of the embattled mayor.

Mazibuko tweeted on Sunday: "I am sick of people describing @PatriciaDeLille as 'power drunk' as if this empty accusation can be legitimized by repetition. A black woman's ambition is not a crime. A black woman exercising power in elected office is not an aberration. We see you & your dog whistle politics."

Mazibuko's show of support was in response to Stefan Maree‚ who had earlier tweeted that De Lille was power drunk.

Meanwhile Khoza wrote: "I stand with @MamphelaR‚ with @LindiMazibuko‚ with @PatriciaDeLille and @mbalimcdust who suffered at the hands of the @Our_DA. The political space is not friendly to women. It's easy to speak ideology & rhetoric‚ what matters are our actions‚ those send a message to our country."

De Lille has used the social media platform to express her views too.

"It is becoming increasingly obvious that the concerted efforts to damage my reputation and the haste to get rid of me is reaching desperate heights each day‚'' she said on Twitter.

De Lille has been linked to alleged tender irregularities and maladministration. She has also been accused of allegedly trying to solicit a bribe from a Johannesburg businessman in 2012. The man sent the DA an affidavit and the party has lodged a complaint against De Lille with the police.

De Lille fights back against latest allegations

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said on Monday that the man who has claimed she tried to bribe him is close to DA party members.
Politics
2 hours ago

De Lille faces R5-million 'bribery' complaint by DA

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says her lawyers will deal with a R5-million “bribery and corruption” complaint lodged against her by the ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Motion of no confidence against De Lille to be heard this month

A special council meeting will be convened on February 15 to consider a motion of no confidence in Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.
Politics
2 days ago

DA trying to force me to quit, says defiant Patricia de Lille

Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is under no illusions about her future.
News
1 day ago

'Anything is possible' smirks ANC as it opens the door to Patricia de Lille

Will the ANC woo Patricia de Lille after the DA casts her aside? It might seem a big leap from DA mayor to arch-rival ANC‚ but this is not an ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Get Outa here before Sona‚ lobby group tells Zuma Politics
  2. I'm with De Lille: Khoza and Mazibuko back Cape Town mayor Politics
  3. Organisers of pro and anti-Zuma protests not granted permission: JMPD Politics
  4. Zuma told ANC he's not going anywhere: Malema Politics
  5. De Lille fights back against latest allegations Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
X