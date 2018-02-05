EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the ANC to leave President Jacob Zuma to the EFF.

“Leave him to us. It looks like this guy has defeated you‚” Malema said following the party’s plenum meeting held over the weekend in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg.

Malema’s remarks came as reports emerged that Zuma had refused to resign when the ANC top six officials‚ including ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ had asked him to step down on Sunday night.

Malema also revealed that his party was considering interdicting Zuma from delivering the State of the Nation Address (Sona).