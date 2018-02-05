Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza says that a billionaire politician is not the way to take the country forward‚ taking a dig at the newly elected president of the ANC‚ Cyril Ramaphosa.

Khoza‚ who has founded the African Democratic Change party‚ was speaking to the news outlet Polity on Monday.

She said the country has “to be careful about allowing a democracy to be reduced to the consensus of the moneyed.”

“I think it is very important for us to understand that if we want to sustain democracy in South Africa‚ it should not be about a billionaire politician‚” she said.