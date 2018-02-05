Politics

Under pressure: Zuma summoned to a meeting with King Zwelithini

05 February 2018 - 11:42 By Staff Reporters
King Goodwill Zwelithini.
King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Image: THEMBINKOSI DWAYISA

President Jacob Zuma has been summoned to a meeting with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The meeting was confirmed by royal household spokesman Prince Thulani Zulu as well as the monarch's brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu.

Neither would say what the meeting was about or why the king had summoned the president to a meeting. Prince Mbonisi said he was en route to the meeting.

Monday's meeting comes after talks between the ANC's recently elected top six leadership and Zuma on Sunday night amid calls for him to step down.

Opposition leaders Julius Malema and Bantu Holomisa have claimed that Zuma told the top six that he would not give up his position because he had complied with all legal requirements.

Meanwhile in Gauteng a Hands Off Jacob Zuma protest was being planned by Black First Land First‚ which coincided with an ANC national working committee gathering to discuss the fate of number one.

On Sunday DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the province's newly elected leadership visited Zwelithini at his Osuthu palace.

Presidential spokesman Professor Ndawonde said he would comment on the meeting later in the day.

READ MORE

Zuma's demands are nonsensical: protester

President Jacob Zuma must vacate the Union Buildings with immediate effect and stop putting a "nonsensical" ultimatum to the ANC top six.
Politics
3 hours ago

Don't feel sorry for the mess the ANC is in - it's entirely its own fault

It is tempting to feel some sympathy for the African National Congress these days. Since December 20 last year the party’s scandal-soaked former ...
Ideas
3 hours ago

Rand remains under pressure as Zuma refuses to step down

The rand remained under pressure on Monday morning‚ although slightly firmer from overnight weaker levels‚ amid reports that President Jacob Zuma had ...
Business
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. EFF takes dim view on new Eskom board's links with Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Leave Zuma to us: Malema Politics
  3. Clinics and hospitals‚ EFF is watching you Politics
  4. WATCH | Violent clashes outside Luthuli House as Zuma protests gather steam Politics
  5. Ramaphosa lacks courage‚ says Makhosi Khoza Politics

Latest Videos

ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
X