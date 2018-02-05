Under pressure: Zuma summoned to a meeting with King Zwelithini

President Jacob Zuma has been summoned to a meeting with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The meeting was confirmed by royal household spokesman Prince Thulani Zulu as well as the monarch's brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu.

Neither would say what the meeting was about or why the king had summoned the president to a meeting. Prince Mbonisi said he was en route to the meeting.

Monday's meeting comes after talks between the ANC's recently elected top six leadership and Zuma on Sunday night amid calls for him to step down.

Opposition leaders Julius Malema and Bantu Holomisa have claimed that Zuma told the top six that he would not give up his position because he had complied with all legal requirements.

Meanwhile in Gauteng a Hands Off Jacob Zuma protest was being planned by Black First Land First‚ which coincided with an ANC national working committee gathering to discuss the fate of number one.

On Sunday DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the province's newly elected leadership visited Zwelithini at his Osuthu palace.

Presidential spokesman Professor Ndawonde said he would comment on the meeting later in the day.