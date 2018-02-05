Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has vowed that the party will do everything possible to prevent President Jacob Zuma from delivering the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Malema was giving a report back on the party’s fourth plenum held in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Here are four of the key themes he tackled at a media briefing on Monday.

First and foremost‚ the firebrand leader said that it would not be business as usual at the Sona on Thursday. “We are considering taking legal action to interdict Zuma from presenting Sona‚” he said.

The red berets were waiting for the ANC to confirm whether it had asked Zuma to resign before approaching the courts.

“He's a party deployee. We will use that to interdict him. Since (National Assembly speaker) Baleka Mbete refuses a motion of no confidence to happen before Sona‚ it means there will be no Sona‚” warned Malema.

A vote on a motion of no confidence against Zuma has been officially scheduled for February 22‚ a day after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his budget speech. But the EFF is adamant that it wants the motion to be discussed before the Sona on Thursday.

Secondly‚ Malema took aim at newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“They are now manipulating the rand to show strength and there is no strength here. When white capital praises something you must know that there is something wrong. Cyril Ramaphosa is not a politician‚ he is a businessman‚” he added.

Malema said that Ramaphosa was not produced from “a lucky packet” and his importance should not be over inflated.

“Cyril bought a buffalo for R18-million when there are so many poor people and today he makes jokes about it. Black people's poverty is a joke to Cyril. Must we love Ramaphosa because mlungu (a white man) loves Ramaphosa?” he asked.

Thirdly‚ he touched on the looming water crisis in Cape Town. There was nothing special about the water shortage in the mother city. Black people had always been subjected to Day Zero but no trucks had been deployed to supply them with water‚ he asserted.

“We can't hear a lot of noise about Cape Town just because it's whites. Water crisis must be resolved everywhere. Everything white is unnecessarily praised in this country‚” he said.

And fourth‚ he said that the EFF had declared 2018 the year of public healthcare.

"EFF will soon establish a public healthcare office. It looks like the ANC has no plans to resuscitate hospitals in South Africa. Only when their votes are needed are they important. We feel pain for our people. We feel pain for how they are treated by the so called democratic government‚” said Malema.