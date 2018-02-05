Politics

Zuma and Zulu king meet behind closed doors

05 February 2018 - 14:57 By Bongani Mthethwa
Police outside the Royal palace in Ulundi, where media have been told the President is having a private meeting with the King.
Police outside the Royal palace in Ulundi, where media have been told the President is having a private meeting with the King.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Members of the media were barred from the Ondini Royal Palace in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday as King Goodwill Zwelithini held a private meeting with President Jacob Zuma.

A presidential protection unit officer‚ who said they were acting on Zuma's instructions‚ said the meeting was private and no media were allowed.

Reporters were not allowed near the gate‚ however local television station 1KZN TV was allowed in and‚ according to the presidential protection unit‚ were there at the invitation of the king.

Under pressure: Zuma summoned to a meeting with King Zwelithini

President Jacob Zuma has been summoned to a meeting with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Politics
6 hours ago

The Presidency issued a statement earlier in the day denying that Zuma - who is under pressure to step down - was meeting the monarch.

The statement said that he was paying a longstanding "courtesy call" to the king‚ which was initially meant to take place in January but was postponed due to "diary challenges on both sides".

Presidency officials instructed police to "remove" media outside the palace.

The removal of media from the palace was ordered as unconfirmed reports circulated on social media‚ speculating whether the meeting would see Zuma stepping down.

Zulu royal household spokesmen were not immediately available.

- TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DA visits Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

The newly-elected leadership of the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal was presented to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini at his Osuthu Royal palace in ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zuma's demands are nonsensical: protester

President Jacob Zuma must vacate the Union Buildings with immediate effect and stop putting a "nonsensical" ultimatum to the ANC top six.
Politics
7 hours ago

Leave Zuma to us: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the ANC to leave President Jacob Zuma to the EFF.
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Joburg ANC condemns attack on woman Politics
  2. BLF hands over list of demands to ANC‚ as violence mars protests Politics
  3. WATCH | 'Wait and see what we will do to Ramaphosa' - Malema's top quotes Politics
  4. Late veteran advocate was involved in first Timol inquest Politics
  5. Zuma and Zulu king meet behind closed doors Politics

Latest Videos

ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
X