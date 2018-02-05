Members of the media were barred from the Ondini Royal Palace in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday as King Goodwill Zwelithini held a private meeting with President Jacob Zuma.

A presidential protection unit officer‚ who said they were acting on Zuma's instructions‚ said the meeting was private and no media were allowed.

Reporters were not allowed near the gate‚ however local television station 1KZN TV was allowed in and‚ according to the presidential protection unit‚ were there at the invitation of the king.