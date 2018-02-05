President Jacob Zuma is sticking to his opinion that he has complied with all legal instructions and will not be relinquishing the top job‚ according to opposition leaders Julius Malema and Bantu Holomisa.

This follows a meeting that was held between Zuma and the ANC's recently elected top six leadership on Sunday.

"He refused to resign and he told them to take a decision to remove him if they so wish to do so because he didn’t do anything wrong to the country. He’s arguing that he complied with all legal instructions including paying back the money‚ what more do they want from him‚" the EFF's Malema tweeted.