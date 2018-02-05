Politics

Zuma told ANC he's not going anywhere: Malema

05 February 2018 - 08:28 By Staff Reporter
According to Julius Malema and Bantu Holomisa, Jacob Zuma has allegedly refused to voluntarily vacate his position as South Africa's president. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

President Jacob Zuma is sticking to his opinion that he has complied with all legal instructions and will not be relinquishing the top job‚ according to opposition leaders Julius Malema and Bantu Holomisa.

This follows a meeting that was held between Zuma and the ANC's recently elected top six leadership on Sunday.

"He refused to resign and he told them to take a decision to remove him if they so wish to do so because he didn’t do anything wrong to the country. He’s arguing that he complied with all legal instructions including paying back the money‚ what more do they want from him‚" the EFF's Malema tweeted.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa signalled the same message from Zuma‚ stating that the embattled leader will present Thursday's state of the nation address in parliament.

"I will deliver the SONA‚ said Zuma‚ to ANC leadership after he threatened to cancel their meeting because they were late. JZ is still the Boss. So it’s business as usual‚" read Holomisa's summary of the meeting.

Calls are mounting for Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who was elected ANC president in December‚ to take over the country's presidency before the next general election in 2019.

On Monday‚ protests for and against Zuma are expected at the ANC's HQ in Johannesburg.

The ANC's 20-member national working committee is expected to hold a special meeting this afternoon‚ according to reports.

