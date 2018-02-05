President Jacob Zuma must vacate the Union Buildings with immediate effect and stop putting a "nonsensical" ultimatum to the ANC top six.

That is the view of Mkhulisi White‚ an ordinary ANC member in the Harry Gwala region in KwaZulu-Natal‚ who came to the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.

"What we don't understand is that a president of the state would make so many demands of the ANC that deployed him. If Zuma is innocent‚ why is he so afraid to step down? Why is he giving the ANC ultimatums and conditions and demands?" asked White.

An ANC national executive committee member told TimesLIVE that Zuma had told ANC officials he would step down on condition that corruption charges against him fall away‚ all his appointed ministers remain in their positions and that projects he initiated stay intact.