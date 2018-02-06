Politics

ANC NEC cancelled. Is this the end for Zuma?

06 February 2018 - 21:46 By Kyle Cowan
The ANC cancelled its scheduled NEC meeting for Wednesday after discussions between party president Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma.
The ANC cancelled its scheduled NEC meeting for Wednesday after discussions between party president Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The ANC has cancelled a meeting of its national executive committee that had been scheduled for Wednesday, following a day of discussions between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma.

The NEC meeting would have discussed feedback from a meeting of the ruling party's national working committee at Luthuli House on Tuesday.

That meeting came after talks between the ANC's top six officials and Zuma on Monday, where the leadership tried to persuade the president to resign.

ANC spokeswoman Khusela Diko confirmed the postponement of the meeting.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, the ANC said the postponement followed "fruitful and constructive engagements" held between Ramaphosa and Zuma.

"The NEC will now meet, as scheduled, in a Special NEC meeting on February 17," the statement said.

The cancellation of the meeting of the NEC, the highest decision-making body in the ANC between conferences, came hours after Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced that the annual state of the nation address – which was to be held in Parliament on Thursday – would be postponed.

Zuma had been due to deliver the speech.

He and Ramaphosa met at Genadendal, the president’s official residence in Cape Town, for most of Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

MORE

WATCH | Why Sona was cancelled

On January 6, 2018, National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that Sona has been postponed indefinitely. Sunday Times political reporter ...
Politics
2 hours ago

How Zuma might leave office

Pressure is mounting on South Africa's scandal-tarred president, Jacob Zuma, to leave office ahead of elections next year.
Politics
3 hours ago

Sona postponement welcomed across political spectrum

A defiant President Jacob Zuma has suffered another major political setback after his state of the nation address (Sona) scheduled for Thursday was ...
Politics
6 hours ago

From Mandela to... who? Postponement is Sona's first blip since 1994

President Nelson Mandela delivered the first State of the Nation address on May 24‚ 1994.
Politics
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Zuma 'agrees to go' Politics
  2. ANC NEC cancelled. Is this the end for Zuma? Politics
  3. WATCH | Why Sona was cancelled Politics
  4. Presidency: Claims that Zuma will replace Ramaphosa 'preposterous' Politics
  5. SACP demands Zuma 'confirm or deny' plans to fire Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
SONA 2018 postponed: Here’s what politicians had to say
X