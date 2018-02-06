Politics

IN FULL | Mbete's statement on state of the nation postponement

06 February 2018 - 15:16 By TimesLIVE
Speaker Baleka Mbete
Speaker Baleka Mbete
Image: AFP

On Tuesday afternoon on the steps of Parliament‚ Speaker Baleka Mbete‚ flanked by National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise‚ announced that the annual state of the nation address  would be postponed.

Here is her full statement:

The state of the nation address (Sona) is an important occasion in the national political programme of Parliament.

We have been dismayed in the past four years at the disruption‚ anarchy and chaos that have been characteristic of the this annual joint sitting which in some way marks the opening of Parliament.

Reporting through Parliament on the state of the nation is a critical accountability action by the executive‚ and it must happen. Developments this year‚ particularly the calls for disruption and/or postponement of the joint sitting‚ have therefore caused us great concern.

We have regrettably come to the conclusion that there is little likelihood of an uneventful joint sitting of Parliament this coming Thursday.

With this in mind‚ we decided to approach the President of the Republic to propose that we postpone the joint sitting in order to create room for establishing a much more conducive political atmosphere in Parliament. When we met the President‚ we then learnt that he was already writing to Parliament to ask for the postponement of Sona.

This postponement has taken into account the scheduled tabling of the national budget in the next two weeks.

We wish to assure fellow South Africans and everyone affected by this decision that these actions are being taken in the best interests of Parliament and the country.

A new date for the state of the nation Address will be announced soon.

The 2018 State of the Nation Address has been postponed.

MORE

State of the nation address postponed

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announces the state of the nation address has been postponed
Politics
1 hour ago

'Zuma will resign anytime from now' - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema‚ commenting on the official confirmation that the State of the Nation address by President Jacob Zuma will not take place on ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Time is of the essence - Zuma must go‚ says Mandela Foundation

President Jacob Zuma must go "because he has demonstrated that he is not fit to govern"‚ the Nelson Mandela Foundation said on Tuesday - while ...
Politics
2 hours ago

LISTEN | Will Zuma or Ramaphosa deliver state of the nation address?

Just two days before the delivery of the 2018 state of the nation address, the jury is still out as to whether President Jacob Zuma will deliver the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. I requested State of the Nation Address postponement‚ says Zuma Politics
  2. From Mandela to... who? Postponement is Sona's first blip since 1994 Politics
  3. IN FULL | Mbete's statement on state of the nation postponement Politics
  4. Sona postponement will not be longer than a week: Modise Politics
  5. 'Zuma will resign anytime from now' - Malema Politics

Latest Videos

SONA 2018 postponed: Here’s what politicians had to say
Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
X