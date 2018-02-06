President Jacob Zuma could face a motion of no confidence from within his own party – an abrupt about-turn after the staunch support he once enjoyed.

Several top ANC leaders have in the past been vocal in their support for Zuma when he faced motions of no confidence or scandals like the one around the financing of upgrades to his home at Nkandla.

Observers‚ particularly on social media‚ have been quick to point out that the consistent backing of Zuma in public has given him ample ammunition now to reject calls for his departure.

Here‚ in their own words‚ is a recap of how some ANC members spoke out in defence of Zuma:

• “Voting in favour of this motion will be tantamount to throwing a nuclear bomb on the government of South Africa … It will create so much political instability and uncertainty. This will inadvertently negatively affect the poor and the working class the most‚” ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu said on August 4 2017 in Parliament‚ a few days before a motion of no confidence vote set for August 8.