LISTEN | Will Zuma or Ramaphosa deliver state of the nation address?

06 February 2018 - 13:37 By TimesLIVE
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Just two days before the delivery of the 2018 state of the nation address, the jury is still out as to whether President Jacob Zuma will deliver the speech or his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

Will the ANC, despite their internal differences, allow Zuma to deliver what may be his farewell speech and wait for the no confidence vote in Parliament? Or will action be taken and Zuma forced to step down before Thursday's address?

Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy speaks to BusinessLIVE editor and former editor of the Sunday Times Ray Hartley, and political editor of Business Day Natasha Marrian, on what could happen next.

