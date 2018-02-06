Parliament considering delaying state of the nation speech — Mbete

A request from opposition parties to postpone the president’s state of the nation address “is receiving consideration“, the parliament’s speaker Baleka Mbete said in a letter to the country’s main opposition party.

Opposition parties want the state of the nation speech, which President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to deliver on Thursday, postponed until after a no-confidence vote on Zuma’s leadership.

The speaker of parliament has scheduled the no-confidence vote for February 22.

- Reuters