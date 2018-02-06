Politics

Parliament considering delaying state of the nation speech — Mbete

06 February 2018 - 14:31 By Wendell Roelf
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.
Image: Masi Losi

A request from opposition parties to postpone the president’s state of the nation address “is receiving consideration“, the parliament’s speaker Baleka Mbete said in a letter to the country’s main opposition party.

Opposition parties want the state of the nation speech, which President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to deliver on Thursday, postponed until after a no-confidence vote on Zuma’s leadership.

The speaker of parliament has scheduled the no-confidence vote for February 22.

- Reuters

Time is of the essence - Zuma must go‚ says Mandela Foundation

President Jacob Zuma must go "because he has demonstrated that he is not fit to govern"‚ the Nelson Mandela Foundation said on Tuesday - while ...
Politics
2 hours ago

LISTEN | Will Zuma or Ramaphosa deliver state of the nation address?

Just two days before the delivery of the 2018 state of the nation address, the jury is still out as to whether President Jacob Zuma will deliver the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

In their own words - ANC leaders who defended Zuma

President Jacob Zuma could face a motion of no confidence from within his own party – an abrupt about-turn after the staunch support he once enjoyed.
Politics
4 hours ago

Inside the meeting between King Zwelithini and Jacob Zuma

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is said to have told President Jacob Zuma to consider going away quietly instead of putting the country into a chaotic ...
Politics
4 hours ago

