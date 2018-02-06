President Jacob Zuma must go "because he has demonstrated that he is not fit to govern"‚ the Nelson Mandela Foundation said on Tuesday - while calling on the government to hold him accountable for his actions.

"Some things cannot be pardoned‚" the foundation said.

In May last year‚ the board of trustees at the Nelson Mandela Foundation - comprising Tokyo Sexwale‚ Sello Moloko‚ Nikiwe Bikitsha‚ Maya Makanjee‚ Dr Mamphela Ramphele‚ former president Kgalema Motlanthe‚ Irene Menell‚ Futhi Mtoba‚ Professor Carolyn Hamilton and Professor Njabulo Ndebele - joined calls for Zuma to step down‚ saying then "our country’s constitutional democracy is under threat".

Ndebele read a statement on behalf of the trustees which stated that "structural corruption‚ largely attributed to the arms deal‚ has spread its tentacles through the public domain".

The board urged the president "to listen to the voice of the people".