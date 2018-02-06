WATCH | Why Sona was cancelled
06 February 2018 - 21:37
On February 6, 2018, National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that Sona has been postponed indefinitely. Sunday Times political reporter Qaanitah Hunter explains why this happened and what could happen next.
The Presidency said that President Jacob Zuma had requested the postponement due to "certain developments which make it not conducive to successfully hold the sitting and deliver the SONA".
