Zuma 'agrees to go'

On Tuesday evening, Magashule told TimesLIVE that the meeting between the two presidents had been “constructive and robust”.



“I was there… I left the two presidents to engage and I joined the meeting towards the end,” he said.



Magashule said Zuma and Ramaphosa agreed that the decision to postpone the state of the nation address was correct.



“They also agreed that the urgent NEC [meeting] called should be postponed after their constructive discussion,” he said.



Magashule would not confirm whether Zuma had agreed to resign, although other ANC leaders indicated that the deal that was struck would see Zuma “go in a dignified way”.



He did, however, indicate that the discussion between Ramaphosa and Zuma deferred the pressing need for the NEC to discuss his exit.



The secretary-general would not say who would deliver the state of the nation address once a new date is announced.

This is a developing story.