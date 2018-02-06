Former youth league treasurer‚ MP and ANC NEC member Pule Mabe has been appointed as national spokesperson of the African National Congress‚ effective today.

He replaces Zizi Kodwa‚ who announced in December that he would be stepping down‚ following the party's conference which elected new leadership.

"Comrade Mabe is serving his second term as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC and has been a member of the ANC NEC Sub-Committee on Communications since 2012‚" the party said in a statement issued by Jessie Duarte‚ the ANC's deputy secretary general.

"He is a product of the ANC's political preparatory school‚ the ANC Youth League‚ and rose through its ranks to serve as Treasurer General in both the 23rd and 24th National Executive Committees."