Getting Zuma to go was hard work

On Tuesday evening, the news broke that President Jacob Zuma had agreed to vacate his office – but it had not come easy for the ANC and its new leadership.

In the hours before his agreement to resign was publicised, ANC insiders told Times Select he was desperately clinging to power.

But Times Select understands – from senior ANC leaders who attended Monday's national working committee (NWC) meeting that discussed Zuma’s fate - that it would have been made clear to Zuma that the NEC was seeking a Thabo-Mbeki-like exit for him.

If Zuma resisted, a motion of no confidence sponsored by the ANC for the first time would have decided his fate.