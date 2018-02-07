Politics

Getting Zuma to go was hard work

07 February 2018 - 08:46 By QAANITAH HUNTER
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle - President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE

On Tuesday evening, the news broke that President Jacob Zuma had agreed to vacate his office – but it had not come easy for the ANC and its new leadership.

In the hours before his agreement to resign was publicised, ANC insiders told Times Select he was desperately clinging to power.

But Times Select understands – from senior ANC leaders who attended Monday's national working committee (NWC) meeting that discussed Zuma’s fate - that it would have been made clear to Zuma that the NEC was seeking a Thabo-Mbeki-like exit for him.

If Zuma resisted, a motion of no confidence sponsored by the ANC for the first time would have decided his fate.

READ MORE

How to remove a president from office

Speculation around Jacob Zuma’s future is intensifying after reports that the president is on his way out.
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma has bowed to pressure, and the recent SONA farce is over

President Jacob Zuma has finally bowed to pressure and given an undertaking to ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa that he will resign.
Ideas
1 hour ago

Zuma 'agrees to go'

President Jacob Zuma will resign as soon as a list of preconditions has been finalised, in a deal struck on Tuesday between Zuma and ANC leader Cyril ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Getting Zuma to go was hard work Politics
  2. How to remove a president from office Politics
  3. Officials scrambling as Sona postponement hits provinces Politics
  4. DA official ordered to apologise for calling for Muslims to ‘go on the attack’ Politics
  5. Zuma 'agrees to go' Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
SONA 2018 postponed: Here’s what politicians had to say
X