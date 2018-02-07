How to remove a president from office

Speculation around Jacob Zuma’s future is intensifying after reports that the president is on his way out.

TimesLIVE took a look at possible methods for removing a president from office.

Political analyst Dr Zwelethu Jolobe explains what should occur.

“If a president resigns‚ that creates a vacancy. Constitutionally‚ his deputy president should automatically take over as president. The deputy is filling in until the end of term for the president‚ so that does not count as a term for the deputy. In this case‚ the president is vacating office alone and his cabinet remains in parliament‚” Jolobe said.