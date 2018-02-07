Just another day at the office for Zuma

It appears to be business as usual for President Jacob Zuma‚ despite reports that his resignation is imminent.

The president's office announced on Wednesday that Zuma is going about his day as normal. The first statement said Zuma is attending routine cabinet committee meetings‚ while another said he would officiate at a high-profile event on Saturday.

Speculation about Zuma's fate was fuelled after the State of the Nation Address was postponed on Tuesday. Zuma was due to deliver the address on Thursday.

The ANC had scheduled an urgent meeting of its national executive on Wednesday evening to discuss Zuma’s future but postponed it late on Tuesday. The delay increased speculation that a deal for Zuma to resign had been ironed out.

In the hours before the news broke that he had agreed to resign, ANC insiders told Times Select he was desperately clinging to power.