Ramaphosa to outline Zuma’s fate today — Mbete

Cyril Ramaphosa, the leader of the African National Congress (ANC), will give details on President Jacob Zuma’s future on Wednesday, Parliament speaker Baleka Mbete said.

Ramaphosa and Zuma, who is under pressure to resign, held talks on Tuesday in Cape Town that the ANC described as “constructive“.

“In this day there will be some progress which the president of the ANC will be ready to come back to us about,” Mbete told the eNCA television channel.

Zuma’s spokesman declined to comment.

The ANC had scheduled an urgent meeting of its national executive on Wednesday evening to discuss Zuma’s future but postponed it late on Tuesday. The delay increased speculation that a deal for Zuma to resign had been ironed out.

In the hours before the news broke that he had agreed to resign, ANC insiders told Times Select he was desperately clinging to power.