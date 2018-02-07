What we know so far about Zuma's exit
All eyes are on the ANC to see what will happen next in the wake of reports that President Jacob Zuma may soon resign.
Since Cyril Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the December vote for the party leadership, the president’s fortunes have waned. Here's what we know so far about recent developments:
NWC calls for special meeting
The ANC national working committee (NWC) decided that a special national executive committee meeting would be held on Wednesday. The NWC met at Luthuli House on Monday after the ANC's top six officials had engaged Zuma in Pretoria on Sunday night, where they asked him to resign.
However, Zuma declined to do this, asking what he had done wrong.
Sona postponed
The ball started rolling after Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced on Tuesday that this year's state of the nation address (Sona) had been postponed.
"We are listening to political stakeholders and members of the public in making this decision‚" Mbete told a hastily called press conference.
Opposition parties had asked that the speech, which Zuma would have delivered on Thursday, be postponed until after a no-confidence vote on his leadership.
Zuma later released a statement saying he had asked for the postponement.
"The president has requested the postponement due to certain developments which make it not conducive to successfully hold the sitting and deliver the Sona."
National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise has said a week will be enough to resolve the issues and a new date will be announced shortly.
Sunday Times political reporter Qaanitah Hunter explains why Sona was postponed and what could happen next.
NEC meeting cancelled
Shortly after the Sona was postponed, the ANC announced that its scheduled NEC meeting to discuss Zuma’s future was cancelled. The delay increased speculation that a deal for Zuma to resign had been ironed out.
Zuma was seen entering his Cape Town offices on Wednesday morning and took part in cabinet committee meetings during the day.
Constructive meeting
Zuma and Ramaphosa have held talks in Cape Town about the president’s future that they described on Tuesday as "constructive".
Zuma agrees to go, but...
On Tuesday evening, the news broke that Zuma had agreed to resign as soon as a list of preconditions was finalised, in a deal struck between him and Ramaphosa, sources told TimesLIVE.
Clinging to power
Shortly before this news broke, ANC insiders told Times Select he was desperately clinging to power. But NEC members were planning to make it clear to him he needed to resign, like Thabo Mbeki did.
If he resisted, a motion of no confidence sponsored by the ANC would decide his fate.
Zuma's future
Mbete on Wednesday said Ramaphosa would soon give details on Zuma's future.
“On this day [Wednesday] there will be some progress which the president of the ANC will be ready to come back to us about,” Mbete told the eNCA television channel.
So what is Zuma doing now?
The president's office said on Wednesday that Zuma was going about his day as usual. The first statement said Zuma was attending routine cabinet committee meetings‚ while another said he would officiate at a high-profile event on Saturday.
How to remove a president from office
So with Zuma's future up in the air, how exactly would it work to remove a president from office?
