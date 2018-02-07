What we know so far about Zuma's exit

All eyes are on the ANC to see what will happen next in the wake of reports that President Jacob Zuma may soon resign.

Since Cyril Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the December vote for the party leadership, the president’s fortunes have waned. Here's what we know so far about recent developments:

NWC calls for special meeting

The ANC national working committee (NWC) decided that a special national executive committee meeting would be held on Wednesday. The NWC met at Luthuli House on Monday after the ANC's top six officials had engaged Zuma in Pretoria on Sunday night, where they asked him to resign.

However, Zuma declined to do this, asking what he had done wrong.

Sona postponed

The ball started rolling after Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced on Tuesday that this year's state of the nation address (Sona) had been postponed.

"We are listening to political stakeholders and members of the public in making this decision‚" Mbete told a hastily called press conference.

Opposition parties had asked that the speech, which Zuma would have delivered on Thursday, be postponed until after a no-confidence vote on his leadership.

Zuma later released a statement saying he had asked for the postponement.

"The president has requested the postponement due to certain developments which make it not conducive to successfully hold the sitting and deliver the Sona."

National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise has said a week will be enough to resolve the issues and a new date will be announced shortly.