Zuma busy with routine cabinet committee meetings: presidency

07 February 2018 - 10:51 By Timeslive
Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma is going ahead with routine cabinet committee meetings‚ the presidency said on Wednesday.

The statement comes after reports that Zuma had agreed to resign after consultation with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

"President Jacob Zuma is today‚ 07 February 2018‚ chairing the routine meetings of Cabinet Committees as scheduled‚" the presidency said.

"The Cabinet Committees sitting today include the Economic Sectors‚ Employment and Infrastructure Development (ESEID) and the International Cooperation‚ Trade and Security (ICTS). A routine Cabinet meeting will take place next week.

