Zuma still a hot topic on social media
While calls for President Jacob Zuma to fall are escalating‚ he's not tumbling off social charts in South Africa.
In the past week‚ more than 60 percent of conversations on social media related to all things Zuma.
According to media monitoring firm ROi Africa‚ 30% of the conversation focused on #ZumaMustFall‚ 37 percent on #SONA and 0.7% on #HandsoffZuma.
#zumamustfall ... Thees deservs 300 and 2 thousand 4 milion and 900 likes pic.twitter.com/goxCGgBt1w— Mohammed Osman (@prince_osman) February 3, 2018
"The only other story making a dent on the charts is the #DayZero in Cape Town‚" ROi Africa managing director Tonya Khoury said.
#ZumaMustFall and its related references #JZ783‚ #ZumaMustGo‚ #ZumaGate‚ ZumaStepDown #ImpeachZuma‚ #FireZuma‚ PhansiZuma and #HambaZuma have been trending for over two and a half years.
"It continues to trend every day for various reasons. The second a new story breaks about the President or the Guptas‚ the hashtag grows‚" said Khoury.
During the secret ballot and no-confidence vote social media activity was bigger than Oscar Pistorius.
#ZumaMustFall #zumamustgo #AmericanAirlines #zumastepdown @TrendingMzansi @karynmaughan @ pic.twitter.com/PQrci74Gzt— Clarissa Pienaar (@_ClarissaP_) April 15, 2017
She said the #ZumaMust fall continues to trend because politics is "relentless" in South Africa.
Attention deficit on social media also boosts the hashtag.
"We get hung up on a story but only until the next one comes along. The collective thought process on social media is that all will be fixed if the President steps down and hence the fixation on #ZumaMustFall‚" Khoury explained.
If anyone at #LuthuliHouse needs cookery lessons, I’m available. #Zuma pic.twitter.com/l6fCqjT0s2— Chris Vick (@chrisvick3) February 5, 2018
