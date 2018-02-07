While calls for President Jacob Zuma to fall are escalating‚ he's not tumbling off social charts in South Africa.

In the past week‚ more than 60 percent of conversations on social media related to all things Zuma.

According to media monitoring firm ROi Africa‚ 30% of the conversation focused on #ZumaMustFall‚ 37 percent on #SONA and 0.7% on #HandsoffZuma.