Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has called for Parliament to schedule a debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma for Tuesday.

"South Africa cannot continue to be held in limbo while Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma‚ and their respective factions‚ continue to fight over the terms of Zuma’s exit. We need a swift resolution to this impasse as soon as possible‚" said Maimane on Thursday.

He said as public servants‚ it was their duty to place the best interests of the country before party political interests

"While Ramaphosa and Zuma fight over the presidency‚ corruption continues and people remain without hope for any immediate improvement in their daily lives.

"It is for that reason that I have consulted with the leadership of the EFF‚ and we have resolved to call on the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ to schedule an urgent sitting of Parliament this coming Tuesday‚ February 13 2018‚ for the motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma to be debated and voted on‚" said Maimane.