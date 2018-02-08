"So one of the first things we want to assure you on is that there will be good governance‚ we will root out corruption and mismanagement and we fully support the process of state capture to sort out all the wrongdoings that has been happening. Beyond that‚ we want to make sure that the president (Ramaphosa) has used the word 'economic recovery' and we want to make sure that the economy grows so that it can create much-needed employment for our people.

"In order to do that you need to ensure that your government departments work properly [including] provinces but in particular your state-owned enterprises (SOEs)‚ that's why you saw that intervention at Eskom. The intervention at Eskom was not Jacob Zuma‚ it was us (ANC top six). We went to him and said we want to change this and of course he also understood that there's a new president of the ANC‚ so the buck stops at Luthuli House. So we said 'Change this‚' and we gave him the names that we want there and what change we wanted and that is going to happen at all state-owned enterprises. You can't say to investors‚ 'Come and invest in our country‚' when in fact they can see that things are not being done properly. So sorting out state-owned enterprises [and] government departments is a priority for us.

"Of course we came up with a lot of policies from that conference so if you are interested in a particular one‚ you can talk to me later on. I can't go through all of them [because] I have been warned that speakers here speak for five minutes‚ so I'm very worried [because] I've been given big names. Thabo Mbeki was here‚ [FW] de Klerk [and] Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Now people in the country and maybe all over the world want to know … we have been talking about the word … we just coined it 'managing the transition' and very interestingly on Sunday evening‚ President Zuma says to us‚ 'What do you guys mean by transition?' He said this is a strange word that you guys have just coined. What is this thing you are talking about called transition? And we said to him it's handing over power from you to Cyril‚ but we are managing that.'