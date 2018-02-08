Politics

Sassa in ConCourt bid to extend CPS contract

08 February 2018 - 17:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency has asked the Constitutional Court to extend its contract with Cash Paymaster Services to distribute social grants until September.

The contract Sassa currently has with CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court‚ but it extended it to the end of March after the agency failed to find a new contractor.

The application by Sassa comes after Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini appeared before an inquiry into her role in the social grants saga.

Dlamini has told the inquiry that she is not to blame for the crisis at the agency.

She instead put the blame on former Sassa chief executive Thokozani Magwaza.

In papers filed to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday‚ Sassa acting chief executive Pearl Bhengu says the agency has managed to make arrangements for the payment of social grants to beneficiaries who are not serviced by CPS.

"In respect of the fourth category dealing with cash payments made to some 25-million beneficiaries‚ Sassa has been unable to procure an alternative methodology to secure timeous payments to such beneficiaries at this stage‚ Bhengu's affidavit reads.

According to Bhengu‚ the beneficiaries that fall under that category are illiterate‚ the elderly and the disabled‚ who do not use banks and receive their grants physically.

"It is in respect of these beneficiaries that Sassa requires an order of this court to enable CPS to continue this service for the period commencing 1 April 2018 to the end of September 2018."

Dlamini filed an affidavit supporting Bhengu's.

READ MORE

Dlamini told me to find dirt on banks‚ ex-Sassa CEO tells inquiry

The former SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) chief executive on Friday accused Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini of telling him to find ...
News
6 days ago

Dlamini 'deliberately' bypassed her special advisor on social grants

Former social development director general Zane Dangor says his former boss Bathabile Dlamini did not seek his advice on the work streams appointed ...
News
6 days ago

Dlamini tried to frustrate grants payments, says former Sassa CEO

Former SA Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani Magwaza is adamant that Minister Bathabile Dlamini tried to frustrate the process of the agency taking ...
News
6 days ago

Former Sassa CEO to continue testifying at social grants inquiry

Former SA Social Security Agency Thokozani Magwaza‚ will on Friday continue giving testimony at inquiry into Social Development minister Bathabile ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma - Is immunity from prosecution an option? Politics
  2. De Lille wants secret ballot as her future hangs in the balance Politics
  3. Notwithstanding Sona postponement‚ it’s business as usual for Parliament Politics
  4. Sassa in ConCourt bid to extend CPS contract Politics
  5. Ubuntu Awards postponed in wake of Sona postponement Politics

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X