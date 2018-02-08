The ANC had scheduled a meeting on Wednesday evening of its National Executive Committee (NEC) to discuss Zuma's future, but cancelled it late on Tuesday after “constructive“ talks between new ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma.

This was shortly after Mbete announced that Sona was to be postponed.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he was holding direct talks with Zuma over a transition of power and he hoped to conclude their discussions 'in coming days'.

The DA's Mmusi Maimane called on Parliament to schedule the motion of no confidence for next Tuesday.

"South Africa cannot continue to be held in limbo while Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma‚ and their respective factions‚ continue to fight over the terms of Zuma’s exit. We need a swift resolution to this impasse as soon as possible‚" he said.

"While Ramaphosa and Zuma fight over the presidency‚ corruption continues‚ and people remain without hope for any immediate improvement in their daily lives.

"It is for that reason that I have consulted with the leadership of the EFF‚ and we have resolved to call on the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ to schedule an urgent sitting of Parliament this coming Tuesday‚ 13 February 2018‚ for the motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma to be debated and voted on.

"A letter from the EFF will be sent to her office reflecting this urgent call. This will allow for Parliament to debate and vote on the EFF’s motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma. Parliament elects a president‚ and Parliament removes a president. It is not done behind closed doors at Luthuli House."

Maimane further said his party "flatly rejects any amnesty agreement or special deal for President Zuma".

"He [Zuma] is not above the law. Ramaphosa cannot talk anti-corruption‚ yet broker an amnesty deal . . . Any attempt to do so will be opposed with everything we’ve got."