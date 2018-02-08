Ubuntu Awards postponed in wake of Sona postponement

President Jacob Zuma may not be out of mind but he is set to remain firmly out of sight.

Zuma will not attend Saturday’s Ubuntu Awards after they were postponed following the postponement of the State of the Nation Address (Sona)‚ which was to have been delivered on Thursday.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) deputy director-general Clayson Monyela told TimesLIVE that the awards were a post-Sona event and had to be postponed after the president’s annual opening of Parliament address was pushed back.

“Because it is a post-Sona event‚ we can only confirm when the awards will take place once a date for Sona has been set. That is why the awards were postponed‚” said Monyela.

Zuma was meant to attend the awards in Cape Town. His office released a statement announcing he would be attending the awards‚ even after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete agreed to postpone Sona following a request from opposition parties and Zuma himself.