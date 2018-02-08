African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule and ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu shed no light on discussions which took place in the ANC caucus meeting on Thursday about the future of President Jacob Zuma.

At a hastily convened media conference after the meeting‚ Mthembu said that Ramaphosa had addressed the caucus but would not divulge what the president of the ANC had told MPs.

Mthembu insisted that matters of the caucus were internal to the ANC and would not be revealed to the media.

Magashule said he had attended the caucus meeting with Ramaphosa as it was the first meeting of the year. MPs had been encouraged to work hard and implement the resolutions of the ANC national conference.

The message conveyed was that "this is the year of unity‚ renewal and jobs"‚ Magashule said. His message was also to urge MPs to unite and instil confidence in society in general and in the ANC.