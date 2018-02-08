Politics

Zuma’s future to be discussed by 200-plus ANC members

08 February 2018 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

The ANC's 249-member parliamentary caucus will have its own discussion on the future of President Jacob Zuma on Thursday morning, following the news that he had agreed to vacate his office.

Now, just the details of a Zexit deal need to be brokered. But if Wednesday’s much-anticipated statement by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is anything to go by, it will be a matter of days before the country has a new president.

The ANC parliamentary caucus is due meet at 10am, when the party’s MPs and ministers will be briefed on the outcomes of a series of meetings surrounding the future of Zuma.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday that the special caucus meeting is rare since the ANC parliamentary caucus usually does not hold it until the delivery of the State of the Nation Address by the president, which also marks the official opening of the legislature.

