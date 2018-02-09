ANC postpones Qunu visit

The State of the Nation address was not the only major event postponed this week. The ANC has also postponed its visit to Nelson Mandela’s Qunu homestead in Eastern Cape to lay wreaths at his grave this weekend.

It was agreed with family at Qunu last month that the laying of wreaths would take place on February 11‚ the day Mandela was released from 27 years’ incarceration‚ most of them on Robben Island.

Instead‚ the ANC’s leadership will be in the Western Cape to commemorate the day.

ANC national spokeswoman Khuselwa Diko said the ANC would also launch the Mandela centenary celebrations at the Grand Parade in Cape Town on the same day.