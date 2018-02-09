De Lille secret ballot litigation pointless‚ says DA

The DA wrote to Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Friday asking her to drop her court bid for a secret ballot in Thursday’s no-confidence vote in her leadership.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said: “Her application displays a lack of appreciation for the law and the relevant facts‚ as placed on record by the DA.

“The application insists that the members of the DA caucus be allowed to vote on the motion of no-confidence in accordance with their conscience. The DA has already made it clear that this will be the case and that every councillor is free to vote with his or her own conscience.”

Selfe said the question of a secret ballot was for the council to decide. “Until such time that this decision is made and voted on‚ any challenge is premature‚” he said.