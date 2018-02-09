'It's about to get ugly‚' says Zuma's wife
While negotiations over Jacob Zuma’s exit as president continue‚ his fifth wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma said that he was "not going anywhere".
Madiba-Zuma posted on her Instagram account a photo of herself and Zuma in what appears to be an aircraft with the caption: "My everyday crush‚ Nxamalala‚ Msholozi‚ Maphumephethe inkunzi emidwayidwa zinyane lika Mnyakana. Kusazoshuba ungalwi nomuntu engalwi nawe."
Loosely translated it reads: “Don’t fight with someone who isn’t fighting back‚ things are about to get ugly.”
In the comments section‚ a follower‚ @sekgalam (Maps Modiba)‚ asks whether she really means what she's saying and she responds: "Kusazoshipha ukotshi‚ darling" (It's going to go down‚ darling).
“UMsholozi did not join the ANC in 1991‚ jumped ship nor hip-hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation. He left his home at a tender age to fight apartheid. He was prepared to pay the ultimate price. He will finish what he started because he does not take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean."
The post follows the cancellation of various events planned in Cape Town on Friday in the build-up to Sunday's #Mandela100Rally. The party also cancelled its weekend visit to Nelson Mandela’s Qunu homestead in Eastern Cape to lay wreaths at his grave.
Earlier on Friday‚ ANC spokesman Pule Mabe denied that top party leaders had cancelled engagements to deal with Zuma’s exit. “No no no … all we said was that the meeting is unable to proceed because of other pressing commitments. Those commitments have got nothing to with mobilisation on Cape Town‚” he told TimesLIVE.
Presidential spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed on Friday that Zuma and his wife had flown to Pretoria.
This is a developing story.
From being asked to resign and clashes outside Luthuli House to postponement after postponement, it has been a turbulent week for President Jacob Zuma.
