'My state-funded house was more like a toilet'
Here are five things we know about PAC political prisoner Shadrack Doshani‚ known as Kenny Motsamai.
1. Motsamai was released on parole in January 2017 after serving 27 years and 11 months for the murder of a traffic officer during a bank robbery sanctioned by the PAC. He had been sentenced to life in prison. He was 26 when he was arrested and had just returned from military training in Ethiopia.
2. Before his release Motsamai served six months on day parole‚ which meant he could leave the prison in the morning and return in the afternoon. His movements were monitored using a device.
3. When Motsamai was released‚ Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng (known as Prophet Mboro) donated R40‚000 towards a car wash business for him in Katlehong. The business reportedly collapsed a few months later.
4. Motsamai was among the political veterans given a state-funded house‚ in Daveyton on the East Rand. He told The Star last month the house “was more like a toilet” and that the Department of Military Veterans had built him another in Golden Gardens‚ although its roof leaked and had no electricity. He was not living in the house.
5. Motsamai reportedly said he could not apologise for killing the white traffic officer because white people had not apologised to black people for apartheid.
