'My state-funded house was more like a toilet'

Here are five things we know about PAC political prisoner Shadrack Doshani‚ known as Kenny Motsamai.

1. Motsamai was released on parole in January 2017 after serving 27 years and 11 months for the murder of a traffic officer during a bank robbery sanctioned by the PAC. He had been sentenced to life in prison. He was 26 when he was arrested and had just returned from military training in Ethiopia.

2. Before his release Motsamai served six months on day parole‚ which meant he could leave the prison in the morning and return in the afternoon. His movements were monitored using a device.