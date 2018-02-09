Politics

'My state-funded house was more like a toilet'

09 February 2018 - 10:44 By Naledi Shange
Former political prisoner Kenny Mostamai during the Sharpeville massacre commemoration on March 21, 2017 in Sharpeville, South Africa.
Former political prisoner Kenny Mostamai during the Sharpeville massacre commemoration on March 21, 2017 in Sharpeville, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

Here are five things we know about PAC political prisoner Shadrack Doshani‚ known as Kenny Motsamai.

1. Motsamai was released on parole in January 2017 after serving 27 years and 11 months for the murder of a traffic officer during a bank robbery sanctioned by the PAC. He had been sentenced to life in prison. He was 26 when he was arrested and had just returned from military training in Ethiopia.

2. Before his release Motsamai served six months on day parole‚ which meant he could leave the prison in the morning and return in the afternoon. His movements were monitored using a device.

PAC's Kenny Motsamai back in prison

The Pan Africanist Congress' Kenny Motsamai‚ who claimed to be the longest-serving political prisoner in South Africa‚ has been rearrested‚ the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

3. When Motsamai was released‚ Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng (known as Prophet Mboro) donated R40‚000 towards a car wash business for him in Katlehong. The business reportedly collapsed a few months later.

4. Motsamai was among the political veterans given a state-funded house‚ in Daveyton on the East Rand. He told The Star last month the house “was more like a toilet” and that the Department of Military Veterans had built him another in Golden Gardens‚ although its roof leaked and had no electricity. He was not living in the house.

5. Motsamai reportedly said he could not apologise for killing the white traffic officer because white people had not apologised to black people for apartheid.

READ MORE:

'Political' murderer in parole limbo

Inside South Africa's maximum security Groenpunt prison, hawk-eyed guards stroll between rows of wooden benches, watching inmates closely as they ...
News
7 months ago

IN PICTURES: Pastor Mboro and his BMW i8 steal the show

Pan Africanist Congress prisoner Kenny Motsamai became a free man today‚ but it was well-known Katlehong pastor‚ Prophet Mboro, who stole the show ...
News
1 year ago

Pastor Mboro gives Kenny Motsamai cash for a car wash as he walks free

Pan Africanist Congress prisoner Kenny Motsamai‚ who became a free man today‚ is being given R40‚000 by well-known Katlehong pastor‚ Prophet Mboro‚ ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Zuma exit talks 'nothing to do' with Top 6 pulling out of Cape Town events Politics
  2. 'My state-funded house was more like a toilet' Politics
  3. Presidency denies Zuma 'sneaked' into Swaziland Politics
  4. PAC's Kenny Motsamai back in prison Politics
  5. Zuma - Is immunity from prosecution an option? Politics

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X