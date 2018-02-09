PAC's Kenny Motsamai back in prison
The Pan Africanist Congress' Kenny Motsamai‚ who claimed to be the longest-serving political prisoner in South Africa‚ has been rearrested‚ the Department of Correctional Services said on Friday.
I get a frantic call from a frightened Mrs Motsamai crying as she tells me that Correctional & SAPS officers picked up Kenny Motsamai, dragging him back to Boksburg prison; in the dead of the night, as part of their never ending harassment of the man.— Mandisa Mashego (@MandisaMashego) February 8, 2018
Can the man get a break???
"Yes‚ it is true that he has been rearrested‚" said spokesman Ofentse Morwane‚ who would not immediately say why.
A family friend‚ Mandisa Mashego‚ tweeted on Friday morning: “I get a frantic call from a frightened Mrs Motsamai crying as she tells me that Correctional & SAPS officers picked up Kenny Motsamai‚ dragging him back to Boksburg prison; in the dead of the night‚ as part of their never ending harassment of the man. Can the man get a break???"
Motsamai was released from prison last year after serving 27 years and 11 months for the murder of a traffic officer during a bank robbery that was used to fund PAC activities.
