"Yes‚ it is true that he has been rearrested‚" said spokesman Ofentse Morwane‚ who would not immediately say why.

A family friend‚ Mandisa Mashego‚ tweeted on Friday morning: “I get a frantic call from a frightened Mrs Motsamai crying as she tells me that Correctional & SAPS officers picked up Kenny Motsamai‚ dragging him back to Boksburg prison; in the dead of the night‚ as part of their never ending harassment of the man. Can the man get a break???"

Motsamai was released from prison last year after serving 27 years and 11 months for the murder of a traffic officer during a bank robbery that was used to fund PAC activities.