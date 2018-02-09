Politics

PAC's Kenny Motsamai back in prison

09 February 2018 - 09:51 By Naledi Shange
Kenny Motsamai was released from prison last year after serving 27 years and 11 months.
Image: MDUDUZI NDZINGI

The Pan Africanist Congress' Kenny Motsamai‚ who claimed to be the longest-serving political prisoner in South Africa‚ has been rearrested‚ the Department of Correctional Services said on Friday.

"Yes‚ it is true that he has been rearrested‚" said spokesman Ofentse Morwane‚ who would not immediately say why.

A family friend‚ Mandisa Mashego‚ tweeted on Friday morning: “I get a frantic call from a frightened Mrs Motsamai crying as she tells me that Correctional & SAPS officers picked up Kenny Motsamai‚ dragging him back to Boksburg prison; in the dead of the night‚ as part of their never ending harassment of the man. Can the man get a break???"

 

Motsamai was released from prison last year after serving 27 years and 11 months for the murder of a traffic officer during a bank robbery that was used to fund PAC activities.

