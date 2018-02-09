Motsamai had served 27 years and 11 months behind bars for the killing of a white traffic cop in 1989. The officer was killed amid a bank robbery sanctioned by the PAC. The proceeds from the robbery were to assist the PAC in its activities. He was 26-years-old when he was arrested and had just returned from Ethiopia after military training.

Prior to his release‚ Motsamai had served six months on day parole which meant he could leave the prison in the morning and return in the afternoon. His movements were tracked via a monitoring device.

The conditions for his release permitted him to find a job or find employment. Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng‚ known as Mboro‚ donated R40,000 towards a carwash business for Motsamai in Katlehong on the day of his release. The business reportedly collapsed a few months later.

Motsamai was one of the political veterans who were awarded a state-funded house. The state-funded house given to him was in Daveyton. In an interview with The Star last month‚ he was quoted as saying that the house “was more like a toilet”. He told the paper that the Department of Military Veterans built him another house in Golden Gardens but it turned out to have roof leaks and had no electricity. He was not living in the house.

He had refused to apologise or show remorse for the killing. He reportedly said he could not apologise for the death of the white traffic officer because white people had not apologised to black people for apartheid.