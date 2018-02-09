Zuma exit talks 'nothing to do' with Top 6 pulling out of Cape Town events

The ANC has vehemently denied that the withdrawal of the ANC’s top six from events leading up to the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations was owing to fast-tracking President Jacob Zuma’s “transition” talks.

The top six have headed back to Gauteng and will not be taking part in Friday’s walkabouts and visits in Cape Town in the build-up to Sunday’s #Mandela100Rally.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe denied this had anything to do with fast-tracking the talks. “No no no … all we said was that the meeting is unable to proceed because of other pressing commitments. Those commitments have got nothing to with mobilisation on Cape Town‚” he told TimesLIVE.