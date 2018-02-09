President Jacob Zuma must vacate his position if the ANC wants South Africans to take it seriously.

This is the view of the SA Municipal Workers Union’s (Samwu) national executive committee on Friday after its meeting in Polokwane.

“The NEC is convinced that for the ANC to instil confidence that it still is a leader of society‚ Zuma should vacate his office immediately as a deployee of the ANC without attaching any conditions. This would not only allow the ANC to cleanse itself but also avoid a situation of two centres of power.

“We‚ therefore‚ welcome the decision by Parliament to postpone the state of the nation address (Sona) to allow the ANC to deal decisively with the issue of Zuma. We believe that Zuma should not be the one delivering the address and that he should have vacated office before the Sona is presented‚” Samwu said.

The union also turned on newly-elected ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

“We are concerned by the divisive tone of the Secretary General (SG) of the ANC‚ who seemingly wants Zuma to continue holding on to power by all means necessary. The SG is not doing any justice to the organisation with his utterances‚ particularly those he made in Pietermaritzburg recently when he said the ANC will be returned in 5 years. Where is the ANC now if it has to be returned‚” Samwu said in its official statement.