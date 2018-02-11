Give Zuma the security and benefits he wants – in prison‚ says DA
President Jacob Zuma can get all the security and benefits he is entitled to – in prison‚ says the Democratic Alliance.
The DA said on Sunday it had noted all the reports that Zuma had demanded a host of conditions as part of his exit package from the Union Building.
According to reports‚ Zuma has demanded state-guaranteed safety for himself and his family‚ that his security detail remains in place‚ and that his legal fees for current and future legal matters be paid for by the people of South Africa. DA federal council chairperson James Selfe pointed out that the Spy Tapes case alone was estimated to have cost R30-million or more in legal fees.
“It is unthinkable that Zuma would demand a continuation of his security detail and state-funded legal fees. If Zuma wants maximum security‚ he can take up residence at a state-funded prison‚” Selfe asserted.
He said Zuma had cost the people of South Africa enough and that taxpayers’ money could be put to better use in addressing the “disastrous legacy of Zuma’s presidency”.
“If Zuma’s demands are met by the ANC‚ it would be a damning indictment on the ANC President‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who has chosen to negotiate a dignified exit for the man faced with 783 counts of corruption‚ fraud‚ money-laundering and racketeering‚ who was at the heart of the Nkandla scandal and who likely facilitated State Capture.
“This is an insult to the people of South Africa and the DA will not stand for this. Jacob Zuma broke his oath of office‚ wilfully disrespected our Constitution and brought our economy to its knees. He must be prosecuted and‚ if found guilty‚ be locked up for his crimes‚” Selfe stated.
