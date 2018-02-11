Politics

Inside Ramaphosa’s secret talks with Zuma​

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
11 February 2018 - 00:00
President Jacob Zuma, left, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to secure President Jacob Zuma’s co-operation in the state capture investigations by putting a possible plea-bargain deal on the negotiating table. 

As part of the secret talks to ensure Zuma’s resignation, the ANC president wants Zuma to help the police and prosecuting authorities nail the perpetrators and primary beneficiaries of state capture: the Gupta family.

While the law does not accommodate any extra-judicial deals, Ramaphosa is trying to create the framework for Zuma to co-operate with the authorities to secure successful prosecutions.


It is understood that Zuma wants the state to cover his legal costs in the event of prosecution but that Ramaphosa is reluctant to agree to this  without co-operation from the president in pinning   down those who were involved in capturing the state. 

The Sunday Times has also learnt that Ramaphosa intends to appoint Housing Minister Lindiwe Sisulu as his deputy when he becomes president. 

She will become the second woman to occupy the post.  

Ramaphosa apparently settled on Sisulu as deputy president after exploring the possibility of naming Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor to the post. 

The Sunday Times has learnt that Ramaphosa consulted  allies about  appointing  Pandor, who he named as his preferred deputy during his campaign for the ANC presidency last year — a choice that took  many people by surprise. 

