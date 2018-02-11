Inside Ramaphosa’s secret talks with Zuma
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to secure President Jacob Zuma’s co-operation in the state capture investigations by putting a possible plea-bargain deal on the negotiating table.
As part of the secret talks to ensure Zuma’s resignation, the ANC president wants Zuma to help the police and prosecuting authorities nail the perpetrators and primary beneficiaries of state capture: the Gupta family.
While the law does not accommodate any extra-judicial deals, Ramaphosa is trying to create the framework for Zuma to co-operate with the authorities to secure successful prosecutions.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
It is understood that Zuma wants the state to cover his legal costs in the event of prosecution but that Ramaphosa is reluctant to agree to this without co-operation from the president in pinning down those who were involved in capturing the state.
The Sunday Times has also learnt that Ramaphosa intends to appoint Housing Minister Lindiwe Sisulu as his deputy when he becomes president.
She will become the second woman to occupy the post.
Ramaphosa apparently settled on Sisulu as deputy president after exploring the possibility of naming Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor to the post.
The Sunday Times has learnt that Ramaphosa consulted allies about appointing Pandor, who he named as his preferred deputy during his campaign for the ANC presidency last year — a choice that took many people by surprise.
• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE