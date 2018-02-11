Ramaphosa kick-starts Mandela centennial celebrations

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa kick-started the launch of the Nelson Mandela centennial celebrations by receiving holy communion at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Sunday.

“They (the church) were praying for us. They were praying the we should have wisdom‚ that we have total commitment to the people of South Africa. And that is what we were praying for‚” said Ramaphosa.

“So we leave this church well-armed with good blessings and prayers. So as the leadership of the ANC we have been well empowered as we move ahead. We would like to thank the congregation for their total support as we manage this transition as we move ahead.”

Pressed for answers about Zuma’s future‚ Ramaphosa laughed. He then left to meet ANC veterans and other officials for lunch.

The #Mandela 100 rally is set to kick off at the Grand Parade at 2pm.