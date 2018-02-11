Wait another day - Ramaphosa tells SA

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the future of President Jacob Zuma will be resolved at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Pretoria.

“We are currently engaged in discussions around the transition to a new administration and specifically the position of the President of the Republic‚” Ramaphosa said.

“Because our people want this matter to be finalised‚ the national executive committee will be doing exactly that.”

Ramaphosa said successful resolution of the issue around the presidency had significant consequences for South Africa and the ANC.