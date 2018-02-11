“Do not go to work tomorrow … Whether you are a police [officer]‚ whether you are a nurse‚ whether you are a doctor‚ whether you are a security guard‚ whether you are a garden boy‚ whether you work at a border gate‚ do not go to work.”

Maumela said they would not “be defeated by a group of thugs‚ [a] group of tsotsis‚ [a] group of people whose intention is to corrupt this organisation (ANC)”.

Maumela said they supported the ANC and that Zuma was their only enemy.

“We will root out that enemy. If it means we go to the office and remove him‚ we will do that.”

Maumela called on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask Zuma to step down and not “treat him better than anyone else”.

“We know that Comrade Jacob Zuma is not alone. There are people who are really pushing him to do those kinds of things that are happening to make him not resign.”

He added that Zuma alone was powerless without the support of several ministers. He singled out Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

“We have realised that Comrade Jacob Zuma has been idolised by other people. He is a god of some people‚ so we can’t have a god of Jacob Zuma.”